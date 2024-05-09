Wheelchair facility for PwDs at polling stations: Barnala DEO

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 8

PwD (persons with disabilities) voters will be provided facility of wheelchair across all 271 polling station locations in Barnala district.

This was stated today by Barnala District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur while presiding over a meeting relating to arrangements for the polling day i.e. June 1.

Over 3,000 PwD voters in the district There are 3,304 PwD voters (2,251 men and 1,053 women) in Barnala district, of which 433 voters are visually impaired, 1,893 locomotor disabled, 330 speech/hearing disabled and 873 with other disabilities.

She said that all the 271 polling station locations would have a wheelchair each in order to enable the specially-abled persons have access to the polling places. The 271 locations, comprised of 192 rural locations and 79 urban locations, she added.

She also directed the officials concerned that the wheelchairs should be proper so that the handicapped persons don't face any problem. Volunteers from schools and colleges will be deputed for assisting the PwD voters.

Besides, in view of the heat conditions, arrangements are also being made to deal with intense heat. The medical kits will have enough sachets of ORS packets at polling stations.

