Why blame farmers only, industry too causing air pollution: Unions

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 12

Known for their left leaning and progressive thinking, farm unions have reportedly failed to stop farmers from burning paddy stubble and protect the environment.

Farm leaders said they do not support burning of crop residue and it’s the failure of the successive governments in making alternative arrangements.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), said, “We have never asked any farmer to burn stubble and always support the farming community whenever officials harass them. We take stand for farmers who do not have any alternative and are compelled to burn stubble. Whenever a farmer burns residue, he is the first one to inhale smoke.”

He said they had protested in Zira, Barnala, Daudhar and Ludhiana against worsening pollution. He alleged industrial pollution was main cause of environmental degradation.

“Farmers burn stubble only for a few days and the governments raise a hue and cry. Industrialists pollute the environment throughout the year. Why no action is taken against them?” asked Kokri Kalan.

Leaders of the Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee (ZPSC) said they were well aware about the importance of preserving the environment, but farmers could not be blamed for air pollution.

Mukesh Malaud of the ZPSC, said, “There is a need to introduce new model of farming and we are fighting for it, but none is listening to us. Farmers should be taken out of wheat and paddy cycle at the earliest. The governments have failed to take effective steps in this direction.”

Bhupinder Longowal of the Kirti Kisan Union said without helping farmers in managing paddy stubble, the governments cannot blame the farming community for deteriorating air quality.

Swarnjit Singh, Sangrur district chief, Association for Democratic Rights, added that there were many factors behind pollution, including industrial and vehicular. “When only farmers are blamed for pollution, then the leftists take stand against the injustice meted out to the farming community. If governments are really serious, they should act to tackle all types of pollution,” he said.

