Will bring back stranded girls from Oman: MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney today said he would bring back stranded Punjabi girls from Oman in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

Sahney said, “Around 25 Punjabi girls who went on ‘visit and maid employment visa’ were forced to leave their jobs due to harassment and exploitation.”

He said he had discussed the issue with Indian envoy Amit Narang in Muscat. He said there was an overstay fine of 1,000 Omani Riyals (Rs 2.5 lakh per person).

He said he had offered to bear the entire cost. “The Indian Embassy in Muscat and the World Punjabi Organisation, Oman Chapter, are coordinating with the authorities concerned in Oman,” said Sahney.