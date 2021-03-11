Woman flees naib court’s custody, both booked

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 22

The Gidderbaha police have booked a naib court and a woman after the latter fled custody in a cheque dishonour case on Saturday. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Jaspal Kaur Matharu of Daula village here and she had surrendered in court on May 20.

Her custody was handed over to naib court Jagmeet Singh, but the woman fled. The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) directed the police to register a case against the naib court and the woman. The two have been booked under Sections 223 and 224 of the IPC.