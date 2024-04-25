Sangrur: Youth dies of drug ‘overdose’ one arrested

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 24

On the complaint of Malkit Kaur, a resident of Cheema town, the police have registered a case against three persons, Arvinder Singh, Kulvir Singh and Raghvir Singh, all residents of Shahpur Kalan village. Of these three persons, Kulvir has been arrested.

In her complaint to the police, Malkit has alleged that her son (21) had died some days ago after administering an injection of ‘chitta’ to himself. She also alleged that her son had took the ‘chitta’ from the three accused.

She said her son took the injection in the toilet of a petrol station. She added that despite knowing that it could kill her son could die, the accused still gave it to him.

