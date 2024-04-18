 Akal Academy, Balbehra : The Tribune India

Akal Academy, Balbehra

Akal Academy, Balbehra


Commemorating the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Baisakhi), ‘Amrit Sanchar’ was organised at the academy where 47 persons got baptised and took the blessings of Guru Gobind Singhi. They were acquainted with the ‘rehat maryada’ of Sikhism and were taught the teachings and principles of Guru Nanak Dev.

