AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly to highlight the significance of Diwali was conducted at the school. The school wore a festive look with all the classes being decorated. The assembly began with the recital of hymns from ‘Ram Charit Manas’, followed by a prayer sung by the school choir. Students shared information about the rituals and traditions associated with Diwali. Students of Class IV and V presented a street play to drive home the idea of celebrating ‘Green and Swachh Diwali’ and saving the world from air pollution. An impressive folk dance performance was given as a way of welcoming the festival. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools, in his welcome address extended Diwali greetings to the students and staff. A special Lakshmi puja was held in the school. A Diwali Mela, where a variety of food stalls were put up, was organised for the students and staff.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...