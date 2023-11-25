AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly to highlight the significance of Diwali was conducted at the school. The school wore a festive look with all the classes being decorated. The assembly began with the recital of hymns from ‘Ram Charit Manas’, followed by a prayer sung by the school choir. Students shared information about the rituals and traditions associated with Diwali. Students of Class IV and V presented a street play to drive home the idea of celebrating ‘Green and Swachh Diwali’ and saving the world from air pollution. An impressive folk dance performance was given as a way of welcoming the festival. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools, in his welcome address extended Diwali greetings to the students and staff. A special Lakshmi puja was held in the school. A Diwali Mela, where a variety of food stalls were put up, was organised for the students and staff.

#Diwali