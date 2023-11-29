AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated by students of the school. A special assembly was organised by the Punjabi Department, wherein students sang shabads and recited poems on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. A small ‘prabhat pheri’ was taken out on the school campus with the chants of ‘Satnam Waheguru’ reverberating in the air. Students from Class IX and X gave speeches on the relevance of the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, which transcend time and remain relevant for humanity till date.
