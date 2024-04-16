AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Baisakhi with high spirits and religious fervour. A special assembly was conducted by students of pre-primary to Class X to welcome the harvest season. The students highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the festival in an enlightening speech. A beautiful poem was recited which added flavour to the celebration. On the onset of Sikh New Year and the founding of the Khalsa Panth, students performed the traditional bhangra, which depicted the real life of farmers of Punjab. The students of classes I and II were also taken to a gurdwara to celebrate the occasion. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the students of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. School Principal Mrs Pamila Kaur conveyed her best wishes to all for a season full of joy and prosperity.
