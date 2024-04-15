Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with enthusiasm. A special assembly conducted by Class V students demonstrated the school’s commitment to fostering cultural diversity and inclusivity. The assembly commenced with a prayer and the school pledge, followed by an informative speech elucidating the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr. The assembly also showcased captivating performances, including a Hindi poem recitation and a mesmerising dance performance on the theme of the festival. In keeping with the spirit of the festival, prizes were distributed to students for their charitable contributions to HelpAge India Foundation. Achievers of the National Cyber Olympiad were also felicitated highlighting their outstanding performance in the field of technology. The pre-primary wing also joined in the festive celebration and merriment through engaging activities, storytelling, and interactive sessions, aimed to provide young learners with a meaningful and educational experience as they learnt about the cultural and religious significance of Eid. The pre-primary students were introduced to the traditions and values associated with Eid through a special assembly that also featured a song sung by children on Eid, and a dance performance by students of Nursery. Addressing the students, Principal Inderpreet Kaur wished everyone ‘Eid Mubarak’ and encouraged all students to take part in the Eid celebrations with a feeling of brotherhood and unity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.