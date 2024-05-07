Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated Labour Day with a special assembly dedicated to honouring the school’s invaluable support staff. Organised by the school’s Sanskara Club (Human Excellence Cell), the event highlighted the vital role and dedication of these essential workers in shaping the school community. Throughout the event, heartfelt performances, including songs, poems, and dances, were presented by students, conveying deep appreciation for the diligent efforts of the support staff. Students crafted handmade cards, expressing their gratitude and admiration for the tireless work of these unsung heroes. Principal Inderpreet Kaur expressed her sincere appreciation to the support staff, recognising their hard work and integrity. As a token of gratitude, the staff members were presented with gifts, symbolising the school’s acknowledgment of their indispensable role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution.

