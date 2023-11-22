Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of classes XI and XII celebrated Diwali with the students of Bhavan’s Chetna School. This festive event was marked by the distribution of sweets and gifts, creating a vibrant atmosphere of happiness and sense of mutual trust and friendship. The celebration took on a more inclusive note as the students of the Bhavan's Old Student Association enthusiastically participated in this noble cause, contributing to the festivities and strengthening the ties between the two educational institutions. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her heartfelt wishes for a joyous and prosperous Diwali to all the students. She emphasized the importance of such events that not only celebrate cultural diversity but also promote a sense of shared humanity and compassion.

#Diwali #Panchkula