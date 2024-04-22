Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

To make the students aware of the glory of India in the form of heritage monuments, the school celebrated World Heritage Day. The celebration commenced with a speech focused on raising awareness among students about the diversity of historical monuments and sites, providing details about their traditions and languages. A documentary related to Indian heritage was shown in all classes. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar urged all students to embrace the diversity and live together in harmony with a feeling of brotherhood.
