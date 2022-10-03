Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea, Shimla

Annual function of Dina Kindergarten, of the school was held recently. Dr Aman Madaik (Senior Registrar in the Department of plastic surgery IGMC, Shimla) was the chief guest for the event. He was given a ceremonial welcome by presenting a bouquet and a card. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest Dr Aman Madaik, his wife Dr Tulika Madaik, Principal Sr Stella, in charge of Dina Kindergarten Sr. Lily Therese. The cultural programme began with a prayer dance by the students. Later, a welcome song was also presented by tiny tot. A dance drama based on the fairytale 'Cinderella' was put up by the students. Students of Nursery showcased a well-synced performance of Rajasthani, Punjabi and Himachali songs. The annual school report highlighting the achievements of school and activities of the students were presented. Chief guest Dr Aman Madaik appreciated the efforts of the tiny tots and also thanked the Principal.