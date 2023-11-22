DAV Public School, Patiala

Diwali was celebrated in the school by students and faculty with a plethora of activities. A quiz on the Ramayana was organised. Team Rishi Kashyap bagged the first place, followed by Team Rishi Vashisht at second and Team Rishi Vishwamitra at the third place. Students competed in the Rangoli competition. First position was bagged by Swami Dayanand House. Swami Vivekanand House got the second position and the third position was jointly won by Gurudev Tagore House and Mahatma Hansraj House. A small celebration was organised for the staff members and a Ramayana quiz was also organised for the members of faculty wherein everyone participated whole heartedly.Staff members were given gifts as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...