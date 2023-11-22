DAV Public School, Patiala

Diwali was celebrated in the school by students and faculty with a plethora of activities. A quiz on the Ramayana was organised. Team Rishi Kashyap bagged the first place, followed by Team Rishi Vashisht at second and Team Rishi Vishwamitra at the third place. Students competed in the Rangoli competition. First position was bagged by Swami Dayanand House. Swami Vivekanand House got the second position and the third position was jointly won by Gurudev Tagore House and Mahatma Hansraj House. A small celebration was organised for the staff members and a Ramayana quiz was also organised for the members of faculty wherein everyone participated whole heartedly.Staff members were given gifts as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation.

#Diwali