DC Model School, Panchkula

The school celebrated a clean and green Diwali. Nursery and Prep 1 students engaged in a ‘bandanvaar’-making activity, showcasing their creativity. Class I to IV participated in crafting toran of ‘shubh labh’, along with diya and candle decoration activities. Class II students sensitised their peers through skits and poems to celebrating a greener Diwali. The creativity continued with candle decoration, diya decoration, flower pot with paper flowers and wall hanging activities for students of Class V to VIII. The exhibited creations garnered applause, and the funds collected were generously donated to SDHA, an organisation caring for disowned humans and animals. The school, in collaboration with the Lion’s Club, extended Diwali celebrations beyond its premises. Sweets were distributed to the parents of the students belonging to economically weaker section at a function specially organised for them. Bharat B Gupta, school’s Chairperson, conveyed Diwali greetings and concluded the function by encouraging students to embrace an eco-friendly Diwali.
