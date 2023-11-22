 DC Model School, Panchkula : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

DC Model School, Panchkula

DC Model School, Panchkula

The school celebrated a clean and green Diwali. Nursery and Prep 1 students engaged in a ‘bandanvaar’-making activity, showcasing their creativity.



The school celebrated a clean and green Diwali. Nursery and Prep 1 students engaged in a ‘bandanvaar’-making activity, showcasing their creativity. Class I to IV participated in crafting toran of ‘shubh labh’, along with diya and candle decoration activities. Class II students sensitised their peers through skits and poems to celebrating a greener Diwali. The creativity continued with candle decoration, diya decoration, flower pot with paper flowers and wall hanging activities for students of Class V to VIII. The exhibited creations garnered applause, and the funds collected were generously donated to SDHA, an organisation caring for disowned humans and animals. The school, in collaboration with the Lion’s Club, extended Diwali celebrations beyond its premises. Sweets were distributed to the parents of the students belonging to economically weaker section at a function specially organised for them. Bharat B Gupta, school’s Chairperson, conveyed Diwali greetings and concluded the function by encouraging students to embrace an eco-friendly Diwali.

#Diwali #Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

4
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

5
Punjab

Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

6
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

7
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

8
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

9
Trending

Harbhajan Singh slams fans for trolling Australian players, their wives after India lost world cup finals

10
Sports

ICC introduces stop clock in men’s ODI and T20Is, five-run penalty on third offence

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 people identified in CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 32 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...


Cities

View All

Over 5 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates as high court judges

Art exhibition portrays trials & tribulations of kids amid conflicts

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI: Incident of administering injection to patient by impersonator turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Zirakpur: Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Jalandhar: Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite farmers' stir spells chaos on Jalandhar roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/indefinite-stir-spells-chaos-on-city-roads-564754: Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Two arrested for snatching mobile

16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string