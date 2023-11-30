DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of the kindergarten section of the school visited Nada Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev to mark Gurpurb. Students also recited shabads in the gurdwara. The kids were curious and enthusiastic to follow the rituals in the gurdwara. The most fascinating part of their visit was the community lunch which they relished together. The students learnt to value the food and expressed their gratitude. The students spent time with their teachers in the serene and tranquil ambience of the gurdwara. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj encouraged the students to follow the lesson of harmony, humility and equality spread by Guru Nanak Dev.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...