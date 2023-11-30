DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of the kindergarten section of the school visited Nada Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev to mark Gurpurb. Students also recited shabads in the gurdwara. The kids were curious and enthusiastic to follow the rituals in the gurdwara. The most fascinating part of their visit was the community lunch which they relished together. The students learnt to value the food and expressed their gratitude. The students spent time with their teachers in the serene and tranquil ambience of the gurdwara. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj encouraged the students to follow the lesson of harmony, humility and equality spread by Guru Nanak Dev.

#Gurpurb #Panchkula #Sikhs