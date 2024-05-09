DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The collective efforts of parents, staff and students of the school and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Panchkula, have played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful distribution of essential relief items to the families affected by the recent fire incident at Majri Chowk in Panchkula. The collaborative initiative collected a wide range of essential items, including food, clothing, bedding, and other necessities for distribution. With the support of volunteers from the school, the Sai Seva Organisation and parent community, the relief items were efficiently distributed to the affected families in the fire-ravaged area. Director of the school Usha Gupta expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response from parents, staff, and students.

