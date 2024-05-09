DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The collective efforts of parents, staff and students of the school and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Panchkula, have played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful distribution of essential relief items to the families affected by the recent fire incident at Majri Chowk in Panchkula. The collaborative initiative collected a wide range of essential items, including food, clothing, bedding, and other necessities for distribution. With the support of volunteers from the school, the Sai Seva Organisation and parent community, the relief items were efficiently distributed to the affected families in the fire-ravaged area. Director of the school Usha Gupta expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response from parents, staff, and students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...