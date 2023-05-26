Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The cultural show was presented by students of Class X of the school. Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts put forth by the students and wished them well for the upcoming academic session. The function included: Navchetna-Ek Naya Aayaam, Youngistan, Unsung Heroes, Meri Awaaz Suno, Jasbaat-e-Rang, Jazbaa-e-Watan, Desh ki Dhadhkan and Har dil Kuch Kehta Hai. The students were dressed in vibrant colours. The students were awarded prizes for the academic as well as co-curricular activities. The celebration proved to be a platform for the students to come together and show their talents. The ambience was complimented by the lighting and sound, which was a visual treat to the audience. The spectacular show was an unforgettable experience.