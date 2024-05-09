Dyal Singh Public School, Main Branch, Karnal

An oath-taking ceremony was held at the school. To inculcate the leadership qualities in students and to give them a feel of leaders and a sense of responsibility the new Cabinet was formed. It was a cheerful occasion where young students were prepared to put on the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. This year Aakash of Class Xll-B and Simran Naidu of Class Xll-A were elected as the head boy and head girl, respectively, of the school. The principal and headmistress congratulated the new Cabinet.
