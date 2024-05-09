Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal

Vibhu Narayan Mathur, a trainee aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) and aeronautical engineer hailing from the Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation (HICA), visited the school for an enthralling aviation demonstration. Mathur mesmerised the audience by showing X-UAV Sky Surfer V3 model airplane, equipped with an A2212 2200KV motor, leaving them spellbound by graceful flight manoeuvre. With finesse and expertise, Mathur expertly guided the aircraft, showcasing its stability and agility to the delight of students of classes IV to XII.

#Karnal