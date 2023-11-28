Emm Aar International School, Adampur, Doaba

School students and swimmers Gunamay Pratap Singh, Karanvir, Pranav, Ayaan Vashist and Karamjot Singh Parhar have advanced to represent the school at the prestigious Inter-District Primary School Games 2023 in the Under-11 category. The event is scheduled to take place at the Sports Stadium in Mohali. “The qualification of Gunamay, Karanvir, Pranav, Ayaan and Karamjot for the Inter-District Primary School Games in the Under-11 category is a testament to their hard work and commitment,” said Principal Navdeep Vashisht.

#Doaba #Mohali