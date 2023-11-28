Emm Aar International School, Adampur, Doaba

School students and swimmers Gunamay Pratap Singh, Karanvir, Pranav, Ayaan Vashist and Karamjot Singh Parhar have advanced to represent the school at the prestigious Inter-District Primary School Games 2023 in the Under-11 category. The event is scheduled to take place at the Sports Stadium in Mohali. “The qualification of Gunamay, Karanvir, Pranav, Ayaan and Karamjot for the Inter-District Primary School Games in the Under-11 category is a testament to their hard work and commitment,” said Principal Navdeep Vashisht.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain
The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days...