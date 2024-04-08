Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 16, Chandigarh

Former students of the 1974 batch of the school gathered for an alumni meet at their alma mater. Notable attendees included Major Avtar Singh, Shri Praveen Goyal, Additional Advocate General Haryana, Dr. Rajan Saxena, Head of Surgery at PGI Lucknow, and Dr. Ashima Goyal, Head of Oral Health at PGI Chandigarh. A total of 84 participants, including four from USA and 10 retired teachers, joined the event. The day began with a morning assembly led by the alumni, followed by a cultural programme in the auditorium, featuring speeches by current students in honor of the alumni. The former students fondly reminisced about their time at the school, sharing life experiences with the current students. They expressed gratitude to Principal Bhavneet Kaur for the opportunity to revisit their alma mater and reconnect with fellow alumni. In a gesture of support for the school's growth, the alumni gifted two table tennis tables, 30 school band uniforms, and two Table Tennis ball boxes.

