Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school organised Eid Milan celebrations in collaboration with NGO Yuvsatta. With a view to initiate new beginnings for a new progressive, peaceful and united India, the school organised Eid Milan by sharing greetings. SchoolsStudents prepared colourful greeting cards and wished their friends a ‘Happy and prosperous Eid’. The school also sent five potted plants to be exchanged with other educational institutions, these were sent to Jama Masjid, Manimajra and Chandigarh. The school management applauded the effort as such initiatives not only inculcate a culture of peace and secularism but are also instrumental in spreading the message of universal brotherhood among youth.

