Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school organised Eid Milan celebrations in collaboration with NGO Yuvsatta. With a view to initiate new beginnings for a new progressive, peaceful and united India, the school organised Eid Milan by sharing greetings. SchoolsStudents prepared colourful greeting cards and wished their friends a ‘Happy and prosperous Eid’. The school also sent five potted plants to be exchanged with other educational institutions, these were sent to Jama Masjid, Manimajra and Chandigarh. The school management applauded the effort as such initiatives not only inculcate a culture of peace and secularism but are also instrumental in spreading the message of universal brotherhood among youth.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News
The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...