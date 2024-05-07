Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, organises investiture ceremony

The school organised its investiture ceremony for inducting the student council for the session 2024-25. The occasion was graced by chief guest renowned educationist Kavita Chatterjee Das and management members, including Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Pawan Bansal, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma. After seeking the blessings of the Almighty, the ‘pinning-up ceremony’ of the newly elected council was initiated. The ceremony symbolised the commitment of each student council member to their responsibilities. The disciplined and elegant march past showcased their readiness for taking up the leadership roles. The oath-taking ceremony, led by the head boy and head girl, portrayed the commitment of every member towards the school’s values, vision and mission. Kavita Chatterjee Das, in her inspiring address, highlighted that power comes with great responsibility and elaborated upon the significance of leadership and service. Principal Urvashi Kakkar motivated the council to take on their responsibilities with pride and be the perfect role models for others to emulate. Amidst the notes of the school song, the ceremony came to a close, leaving a sense of excitement amongst the newly inducted council for their new role.
