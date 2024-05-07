Gurukul World School, Mohali

Jasmehak Kaur, a student of Class IV of the school, has clinched bronze medal in the one-lap road race at the prestigious fifth National Ranking Open Roller Skating Championship held in Amritsar, competing in the 7-9 age group girls category. Jasmehak’s incredible feat showcases her exceptional skills, dedication, and perseverance in the exhilarating world of roller skating. Her outstanding performance in the high-stakes race against competitive skaters from across the nation is truly commendable.

