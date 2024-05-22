Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school’s students produced outstanding result in the CBSE classes X and XII board examinations. The class 10 toppers are Muskan (93.8%), Navdeep (93.2%) and Nupur (92.8%) and toppers from Class XII are Yash Sharma (89%), Vivek (81.6%) and Gurpreet (84%). Principal Leena Sood congratulated the students on their success and wished them luck for their dazzling future.
