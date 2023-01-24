Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sec-29, Chandigarh

To observe “Prakram Diwas”, the school conducted a painting competition as per the directions of the Union Ministry of Education on January 23 on the mantras given by Prime Minister to reduce exam stress. There were 24 themes based on the mantras given in the book ‘Exam Warriors’. A total of 100 students from various schools participated in the two-hour competition. Vinay Vadhera, an artist from NITTR, Chandigarh, Meenu Munjal, art teacher, DAV, Lahore, and Meena, art teacher, GMHS, Sec-41, were the jury members. Abhishek of GMHSSS, Sec-8B, bagged the first position, Priya of KV OCF, Sec-29B, got the second position and Bhumika of GMSSS, Sec-37B, got the third position.