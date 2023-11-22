Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

'Green Diwali' was celebrated at the school with great enthusiasm. The school was decorated with diyas and lights reflecting the hope that the festival of lights will bring sparkles of joy and happiness in everyone's life. To mark Diwali celebration, various competitions like rangoli making, diya decoration and class decoration were organised in the school. Students displayed their talent by decorating the classes and corridors with wall hangings and handmade craft material. Class Junior KG, II, III and XII was declared as the best decorated classes and were awarded prizes. School chairman Narinder Singla appreciated the efforts of the students.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...