Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

'Green Diwali' was celebrated at the school with great enthusiasm. The school was decorated with diyas and lights reflecting the hope that the festival of lights will bring sparkles of joy and happiness in everyone's life. To mark Diwali celebration, various competitions like rangoli making, diya decoration and class decoration were organised in the school. Students displayed their talent by decorating the classes and corridors with wall hangings and handmade craft material. Class Junior KG, II, III and XII was declared as the best decorated classes and were awarded prizes. School chairman Narinder Singla appreciated the efforts of the students.

#Diwali #Panchkula