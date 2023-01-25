Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school conducted a special afternoon assembly, in collaboration with the Eco Club, which made students aware of the negative effects of the Chinese kite string. Coordinator Sekhon, while addressing students, said there were adverse effects of the chinese “dor” so students should not use it. Students were asked to protect their neighbourhood by spreading awareness on the issue. Vice-Principal/Deputy Director TK Brar said efforts in this regard should be made on an individual level, otherwise there could
be heavy losses. Principal/Director SS Brar said humanitarian activities should be implemented to celebrate festivals. Students took a vow to not use the Chinese string. Coordinator Meenakshi Singla, Kumud Garg, Balwinder Kaur Gill, Deepinderjit Kaur Sandhu and PRO Alka Bindal and Vikas Goyal were among those present on the occasion.
