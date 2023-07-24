Mother Teacher School, Barnala

‘English poetic war verbal chimes’ were conducted in the school. For kindergarten kids, the topic was ‘Relations’. Tiny tots, hearts full of innocent aspirations, with props in hand, stepped on the stage to showcase their lovable bonds through lovely poems. For Class I and II, the topic was ‘Environment’. The students wore artistic props related to the environment. The activity aimed at promoting sensitivity to environment and its protection. Principal Diljeet Singh encouraged the students to do their best and judges were charmed to see the small students performing so well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...