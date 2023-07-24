Mother Teacher School, Barnala

‘English poetic war verbal chimes’ were conducted in the school. For kindergarten kids, the topic was ‘Relations’. Tiny tots, hearts full of innocent aspirations, with props in hand, stepped on the stage to showcase their lovable bonds through lovely poems. For Class I and II, the topic was ‘Environment’. The students wore artistic props related to the environment. The activity aimed at promoting sensitivity to environment and its protection. Principal Diljeet Singh encouraged the students to do their best and judges were charmed to see the small students performing so well.

