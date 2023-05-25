New India Sr Sec School, Panchkula

A Kathak dance programme was held on the school premises. It was presided over jointly by 'Haryana Kala Parishad', 'Ambala group' and 'Swadha group' of performing arts. The chief guest of the function was Naveen Sharma, secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Manager of All-India Sanskar Bharti and Satish Awasthi, Director, Haryana Vikas Parishad. A galaxy of dignitaries Nagendra Kumar Sharma, Mansi Saxena; Director of 'Haryana Vikas Parishad', and Suresh Goel graced the occasion. The programme commenced with welcoming the guests followed by dance performance by Mansi Saxena as Panchakshra that was dedicated to Lord Shiva. A dual dance was performed by Swati and Nitesh. Simone, Prabhsimar performed nicely. School President KK Gupta proposed the vote of thanks. School Director Sharda Gupta said the significance of the function was to inculcate the importance of rich heritage of Indian Classical dance and cultural knowledge among the students/new generation. Principal Anupama encouraged the students to inculcate the cultural values.