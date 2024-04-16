‘No Bag Day’ observed at AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Students of Class II participated in different activities to mark ‘No Bag Day’. ‘What comes before/after’ activity was done using chart and a stick. Students actively participated and gave answers regarding math queries and also became aware of the difference between the numbers. They made birthday cards to describe how they want to celebrate it and wrote on it in their mother tongue language. This activity was integrated with Hindi, English and math. The students also learnt about birthday celebrations and how many candles are required over their cake. In this manner they have learnt numbers too. ‘Plant a sapling’ activity was done and the students brought seeds from home and learnt about plant growth. The activity helped them to learn about the stages of a plant growth and also helped them to see the difference between a seed and a sapling. They also got to know the essential elements for the growth of a plant.

