NRI Public School, Sundran

The school celebrated its annual day 'Hunar'. Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director, National Institute of Public Corporation and Child Development, Mohali, graced the occasion as the chief guest. President Jaswant Singh Saini, Principals of other schools and sarpanches from different villages were present at the celebrations. Students and parents were also invited. The programme commenced at 5:30 pm with the Principal delivering her commencement speech and the lighting of the diyas by the special guests. In the first half of the programme, students from Kindergarten to Class V entertained everyone with their beautiful dance and drama performances. The programme continued with the senior students performing different dance style forms. Later, Punjabi students performed the famous "Bhangra" and made everyone shake a leg! The choir group mesmerised the audience and the dignitaries with beautiful melodic songs. Principal Suman Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.
