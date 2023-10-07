OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, organises fancy-dress competition

Little students of the primary wing participated in a fancy dress competition. They dressed up as doctors, Batman, Miss India, Jhansi ki Rani, fairy, judge, Chandrayaan 3, etc. It was a proud moment to see the little ones speak so confidently on stage. The competition proved a great learning experience for the students and gave them a platform to explore and hone their talent. Principal Neelam Sharma applauded the efforts of the students. Director Esha Bansal, appreciated all participants.
