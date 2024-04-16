PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Baisakhi with fervour and gaiety. Students were dressed up in colourful Punjabi attires. Teachers delivered speech on the importance of the festival. Children did colouring activity on the worksheets related to Baisakhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court
The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar
Rescue ops under way
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...