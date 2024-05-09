PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised the investiture ceremony of the senior secondary wing. The ceremony began by welcoming the principal, teachers and selected students of the school council. The selected students were conferred with their respective badges and sashes. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to strive hard with the unified zeal for the betterment of the school. Head Boy Chirag Bali administered the oath with a promise that they will carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence and proudly uphold the school motto “Let noble thoughts come from every side”.
