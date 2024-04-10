Police DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nabha Das. A special assembly was organised and speech was given by Navjot Kaur, a student of Class VIII. She said, “Born on April 8, 1537, in Bhadrachalam village along the Godavari river in present-day Telangana, Guru Nabha Das hailed from the Mahasha community. The saint was orphaned at the tender age of five, and was then looked after by revered saints, Agar Dass and Keel Dass, who took him to Ghalta Dham temple near Jaipur. Nabha Das, renowned for his knowledge and wisdom, was entrusted with chronicling the lives of over 200 saints. Some general questions were also asked about his teachings, which were enthusiastically answered by many students. School Principal Savita Dhankhar added some thoughts about Guru Nabha Das’s sacred work, The Bhaktamal. She also appreciated the efforts of students and mentors of Pansy House to make the celebrations remarkable.
