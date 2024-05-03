Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

A capacity building programme on ‘Experiential Learning’ was arranged under the aegis of the CBSE, COE, Panchkula, in the school auditorium. The erudite resource persons, Dr Puja Waalia Mann and Pooja Kamboj, enlightened the selected subject teachers of all the branches of the school regarding the updated teaching learning process as propounded in the NEP 2020. They emphasised that the need of the hour is to change the teaching methodology to cater to needs of the inquisitive young minds. They explained how by providing experiential learning through multi-disciplinary projects to the students, they get involved in the learning process and grasp it permanently by looking beyond a single subject scope.
