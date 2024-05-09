Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The school showcased remarkable talent and dedication at the ICSE Inter-School Chess Tournament. It was a cutthroat competition amongst twelve teams of the Chandigarh region. The outstanding performances of the Saupinites not only secured the victory but also earned them accolades in different categories. Their triumph was highlighted by winning the overall trophy, an example of collective excellence in chess. Additionally, individual achievements further solidified their dominance. In the boys’ categories, Aaditya Bhargav claimed the gold medal in the Category A, while Siddharth Bhargav secured the silver medal in the Category B. The girls from the school also left a significant mark on the tournament. Aahana Vadhera clinched the gold medal in the Category B, Bhavika Kapoor shone with the silver medal in the Category C, and Vadita Gupta showcased her prowess with the gold medal in the Category D. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated all winners, emphasising the importance of hard work as the ultimate key to success.
