Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 5, MDC, Panchkula

Labour Day was celebrated in the school. A special assembly was conducted, in which the students thanked and showed their appreciation to the helping staff of the school and motivated them. Students recited poems, presented motivational thoughts and beautiful handmade cards to the helpers, showing their love and concern for them. On the special day, helpers were very excited and enthusiastically participated in the celebrations by singing songs and presenting poems.

