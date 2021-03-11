Shivalik Public School, Mohali, observed ‘World No Tobacco Day. Every year the WHO and global partners observe World No Tobacco Day (WNTD). The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on harmful and deadly effects of tobacco smoke, passive smoking and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form. The theme this year was ‘Protect the Environment.’ The students of classes VI- VIII made posters and presented PowerPoint presentations, sharing their thoughts through speeches etc, highlighting the ill effects of tobacco.
