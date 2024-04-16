Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, celebrates Baisakhi

The school celebrated the vibrant sprit of Baisakhi as students and faculty came together to mark the auspicious occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm. The celebration commenced with a ‘shabad’, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity and unity. Amidst the festivities, a thought-provoking message was shared with all present, encouraging kindness, positivity, and unity in the community. It served as a reminder of the values embodied by Baisakhi and the importance of fostering goodwill and harmony. The highlight of the celebration was the captivating dance performance, where students showcased their talent and creativity through graceful movements and rhythmic expressions. The dance reflected the jubilant atmosphere of Baisakhi, spreading joy and positivity among the audience. Principal, Poonamjit Kaur wished ‘Happy Baisakhi’ to the students and staff and said, “Just as farmers sow the seeds in anticipation of a bountiful harvest, let us sow the seeds of knowledge, resilience and kindness in our hearts.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court
The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar
Rescue ops under way
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...