Speech competition at Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school organised an inter-school speech competition, showcasing the remarkable oratory skills of its member schools. The event featured participants from various schools, eloquently addressing on the topic “Holistic education emphasis on all round development.” Students captivated the audience with their insightful speeches, highlighting the importance of education, environmental conservation, and social responsibility. In the competition, MTS students Gurleen Kaur won the first position, Reya Sharma got the second position and Gurleen Kaur from BGS, Mehal Kalan, bagged the third position.
