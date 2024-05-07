Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The English Department of the school organised an inter-house poetry recitation competition for the students of classes I to III to build self-confidence, develop oratory skills and self-expression. Meenakshi (Class III) of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House and Devansh (Class I B) of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House won the first place. Japnoor Kaur of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House and Rayyan Ansari of Sahibzada Ajit Singh House secured the second place. Gurnoor Bajaj of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House and Harkirat Singh of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House won the third position. Reeyansh of Class II got consolation prize. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and highlighted the importance of such competition in developing creative writing, critical thinking and public speaking among students.

