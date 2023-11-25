St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

Students of the school pledged to celebrate a green and swachh Diwali this year. The school organised a special assembly to mark the occasion and drive home the importance of sustainable festivities. The highlight of the event was the students’ solemn pledge not to burst crackers and to opt for a green, sustainable approach to Diwali celebrations. Principal Sister Siji addressed the students emphasising the significance of celebrating a pollution-free Diwali. In addition to the pledge, the students actively campaigned against the bursting of crackers. They took to the streets carrying placards and raised slogans to spread awareness about the adverse effects of firecrackers on the environment and public health.

#Diwali