St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organises annual function

The annual function of the Primary I block, titled ‘Whimsical Wonders’, was celebrated on the campus of the school. The chief guest was Ravinder Kaur, Deputy Director, School Education-cum Deputy State Project Director. The function began with the releasing of balloons. Young children put up a spectacular show of dance, music and song. It was truly an unforgettable experience for the proud parents, who came to cheer and appreciate the talents of their wards. The event began with ‘Ganesh vandana’. A powerful and impactful performance was ‘The Ramayan Rhythmic Reverie’, showcasing Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. ‘Pride and Power’ was yet another meaningful performance put up by young students, the theme of which was girl empowerment. The dance was executed with elegance and creativity, capturing the essence of girl empowerment. Each dance was unique in its portrayal. In the rhythmic pulse, which was the Mexican dance, every stomp was a declaration of strength and each step was a testament of tradition and the celebration of heritage. The seamlessly executed Western and fusion dance styles, blended showcasing both skill and creativity. The fillers conveyed powerful messages too. Ripple effect was one such item that showcased how kindness, can have a cascading effect in spreading warmth and compassion all around. Another filler highlighted the importance of life under water and the perils of plastic pollution on marine life. School Principal Monica Chawla, in her address, highlighted the numerous achievements and contributions of the institution. Members of the management Sukhdeep Grewal and Paramdeep Grewal praised the staff for orchestrating an event that was not only entertaining but also educative.
