St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Under the School Health and Wellness Endeavour (SHE programme), a guest lecture was organised for the students to understand personal hygiene and healthy diet. Dr Swati Gupta, Associate Consultant Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, enlightened the students of Class V of Primary II Block on various aspects of health and hygiene. School Principal Monica Chawla thanked Dr Swati Gupta for enlightening students and staff members on the subject.
