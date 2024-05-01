St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated Red Colour Day. Students of kindergarten to Class II, adorned themselves in vibrant shades of red, brought a burst of colour to the campus. The morning assembly was a spectacle of crimson as students showcased their enthusiasm through various presentations centred around the theme of red. Rhymes and songs resonated with the passionate energy of the colour, filling the air with melodies of excitement. Children were treated to special red-coloured food and drinks, creating a delightful sensory experience for them. The celebration not only brought joy and fun to the students but also served as an educational opportunity to learn about colours in a lively and interactive manner.

