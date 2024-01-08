St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The 22nd edition of the annual school magazine, ‘Deepayan’, was unveiled by Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Under the theme, “Chasmenta — Journey of Exploration”, the magazine encapsulates the spirit of teamwork and the belief that collective efforts lead to unstoppable success. “It emphasises that when we work together, no obstacle can impede our progress. The theme encourages unity and assures that success is inevitable when fuelled by teamwork.” A significant and insightful discussion unfolded during the occasion, focusing on various aspects of education and the school’s initiatives. Gian Chand expressed appreciation for the school’s diverse activities and commendable work. He praised the school’s activities and initiatives that contribute to holistic education, shaping well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of the future. Col NR Baberwal (retd), member of the School Management Committee, Naveen Sharma, Joint Registrar, Punjab and Haryana High Court, school Principal Dr Piyush Punj, Chief Editor Paramjeet Kaur and Tammana of the technical department were present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament