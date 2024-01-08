St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The 22nd edition of the annual school magazine, ‘Deepayan’, was unveiled by Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Under the theme, “Chasmenta — Journey of Exploration”, the magazine encapsulates the spirit of teamwork and the belief that collective efforts lead to unstoppable success. “It emphasises that when we work together, no obstacle can impede our progress. The theme encourages unity and assures that success is inevitable when fuelled by teamwork.” A significant and insightful discussion unfolded during the occasion, focusing on various aspects of education and the school’s initiatives. Gian Chand expressed appreciation for the school’s diverse activities and commendable work. He praised the school’s activities and initiatives that contribute to holistic education, shaping well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of the future. Col NR Baberwal (retd), member of the School Management Committee, Naveen Sharma, Joint Registrar, Punjab and Haryana High Court, school Principal Dr Piyush Punj, Chief Editor Paramjeet Kaur and Tammana of the technical department were present.

